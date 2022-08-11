Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for West Columbia and Okanagan

Wind gusts, hail and heavy rain in forecast for Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke

A thunderstorm lit up the sky over Revelstoke on Sept. 7, 2019. (Submitted by Nick St-Germain)

Residents are being warned of the potential for a severe thunderstorm that could hit the West Columbia region this afternoon (Aug. 11).

According to Environment Canada, conditions suggest a thunderstorm could develop that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The government agency warns residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and that hail and wind gusts can damage property and cause injury.

In addition, lightning has been the main cause of wildfires in the region over the past two weeks. Lightning storms on July 29, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 started five fires in the Glacier and Mount Revelstoke national parks.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Mountain Creek wildfire extinguished after nearly two weeks of burning

READ MORE: City council examined a 10-year project to replace 90-year old pipes

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke