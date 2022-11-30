Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1, east of Revelstoke

A semi-truck was involved in the incident

A vehicle incident involving a semi-truck occurred just before 2 p.m. on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at Albert Canyon.

The incident may cause traffic to slow down, as traffic was limited to one lane, alternating. Crews are assessing the situation, before they will work to recover the vehicle. DriveBC warns drivers of expected delays and to watch for traffic control.

The incident is between the Albert Canyon chain-up area and Albert Canyon Rd.

The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date as the situation progresses.

READ MORE: Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

READ MORE: No invasive mussels in Columbia Shuswap water: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

trans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chlorine alarm closes Vernon pool
Next story
Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Just Posted

RCMP remind the public, that when shopping, to put purchases in the trunk of their vehicle and park in a well-lit area. (Black Press file photo)
Whether in-person or online, be alert when holiday shopping: Kelowna RCMP

The 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast for the Salvation Army took place at the Coast Capri Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returns to Kelowna

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in Tehran, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is adding Iran’s national police force and an Iranian international university to its sanctions list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Middle East Images)
Death of child at hands of Islamic republic hits close to home for Kelowna’s Iranians

There is a high risk of overdose or fatal overdose. (Interior Health)
Look out for white, light pink powder: Drug alert in Kelowna and Vernon