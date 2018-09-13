Instagram

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

  • Sep. 13, 2018 2:26 p.m.
  • Life

One of Canada’s top stylists is sharing her fashion secrets on Black Press Media.

Catch Kim XO every Friday on your local Black Press media news sites, where she will take her inside knowledge on fashion and share it with you.

Tips are easy, translatable and relatable so that you can march back into your life and style yourself in a way that makes you look and feel good.

Check out Kim’s YouTube videos, where she has more than 30,000 subscribers, and see behind the scene footage of the Kelowna fashionista’s styling, trips and tours abroad to places such as London and Paris.

Get ready every Friday to have an inside look at the fashion world and style with Kim XO.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inspired Chef with Rob Cassels

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors to battle against Vernon Vipers

The puck will drop Sept. 14 at Kal Tire Place

Gold Gala raises more than $1 million for JoeAnna’s House

This year’s event in Kelowna raised $1.3 million towards the project

Kelowna Chiefs face-off against Osoyoos Coyotes

It will be coach Ken Law’s first time returning to the Osoyoos Sun Bowl

Kelowna poet to bring art to B.C. commuter’s daily lives

Michael V. Smith’s poem honouring his friend will be printed onto transit cards

Time running out for would-be civic election candidates

The deadline for filing nomination papers in 4 p.m. Friday

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal

Defenceman Michael Bladon has joined the Broncos after playing in Nelson last season

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Kelowna Rockets head coach confident heading into the new WHL season

Jason Smith says despite a winless pre-season, he likes the compete level of his team

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Most Read