All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges
The staff member was in the gym at various points between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2
COVID-19 protocols are in place and events come in a variety of formats from in-person to digital
Over the past 13 years, Wentworth Music students have been rocking for a cause
Jay Logie is hoping the panels were taken by mistake and will be returned
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Emergency services work together to save a man who had fallen onto a ledge near the lake
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates
Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A
40-year-old arrested Monday night
This time, the Great Closet Cleanout will be an open-air market
Dr. Grant Pagdin to focus on joint pain issues impacted by osteoarthritis
Coldstream man marks Suicide Prevention Day by walking from Vernon to Kelowna and back
Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching
The Canadian Canine Search Corps is training its Okanagan team
CMHA anticipates people to seek more virtual counseling services this fall and winter