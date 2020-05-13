Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2
‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’
A list complied of restaurants to dine at during phase 2 of the B.C. reopening plan
Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program
This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan
School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class
Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole
Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!
Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna
Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week
Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday
‘The world seems dark right now, but healthcare workers are brightening it up’
City of Salmon Arm wants to see place to park ready before welcome sign adorns course
Database of health, work impacts to guide public health
Kelowna rent for a two-bedroom home is down in April over March, according to report
Playgrounds, indoor recreation facilities, aquatics facilities, arenas, theatres to remain closed