Elevated Style

Colourful ski fashion on the slopes of Big White Resort

  • Jan. 21, 2020 3:15 p.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny McKinney Photography by Darren Hull

WATCH: Fashion shoot video by Darren Hull

Sleek activewear in colours that pop, ski chic fashion should move you easily between mountainside and après-ski at a cosy chalet. Boulevard hits the slopes at Big White Ski Resort from the comfort of the beautiful Crescendo ski chalet to present the hottest looks for the coolest weather.

Montreal red coat by Rudsak ($695) from Grace Clothing; black leggings ($30) from Winners.

Orange puffer by Rossignol ($350), black and white houndstooth turtleneck ($35), black faux fur fingerless gloves ($25) and white leggings ($30) by Layer 8, all from Winner’s.

Blue puffer by Guess ($80), yellow sweater by Rachel Zoe ($35), yellow taxi mitts by Kate Spade ($20), yellow toque ($20), black ski pants by North Face ($200) from Play Kelowna.

Purple base-layer top ($70) and leggings ($70) by Under Armour and purple vest with metallic silver lining by New Balance ($165) from Play Kelowna; fluffy earmuffs by Christian Soriano ($15) from Winners.

Coffee & Love sweatshirt by Good hYOUman ($110) and coffee mug by Hydro Flask ($36) from Play Kelowna; black mock-turtleneck bodysuit by Better Be ($35) from Grace Clothing; cream toque ($13) from Winners.

Pink and camel faux-fur bomber by Shaci ($70) and white leggings by Layer 8 ($30) from Winners; mukluks by Manitobah, stylist’s own.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Cassidy Hale, represented by Deja Vu Model Management

Photographed on location at Crescendo at Big White Ski Resort — a huge thanks to the owner and manager for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

