Leona McLearn (left) and Wilma Haambuckers, wives of the late Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers, plant a memorial tree in front of the Interior Provincial Exhibition office in honour of the two men who were part of the IPE family. (Submitted Photo)

Fair gentlemen honoured in Armstrong

IPE plants tree in memory of Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers

It’s always a sad moment when you lose a family member. It’s even worse when you lose two within a day of each other.

“That’s what happened to us at the IPE,” said Yvonne Paulson, general manager of Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede. “Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers both passed away last May.

“We knew we wanted to do something to pay tribute to the countless hours these two men had contributed to the IPE and the community over the years, as well as they were members of the IPE family for many, many years.”

So with Leona McLearn and Wilma Haambuckers, wives of the two dedicated IPE volunteers, a memorial tree planting recently took place in front of the IPE office.

“They weren’t just ordinary men they were extraordinary men,” said Paulson. “We were so happy to have had them as a part of our lives and families.”

Many of the IPE members, board of directors and their families came out to the planting to honour the two deserving gentlemen.

The Quercus borealis (Northern Red Oak) tree was planted outside the IPE office along with a marble slab and plaque.

“We welcome you to stop by and visit the tree (Don and Thys) any time you wish. These men will be in our hearts and memories forever.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free session to explore genetics of Alzheimer’s

Just Posted

Wanted: Kelowna scientists to inspire children

Science World needs your help in its latest program

2015 Kelowna-Lake Country federal election deal led to contraventions of Elections Act

But Elections Canada commissioner says Green Party won’t be prosecuted for supporting Liberal

UPDATE: Joe Rich residents return home

Torrent of snowmelt raging down watershed creeks can be unsettling

B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Report cites need to prepare for “the new normal”

Kelowna prepares for election season

Election bylaws describing the framework of the election will be presented to council

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Fair gentlemen honoured in Armstrong

IPE plants tree in memory of Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers

Evidence being reviewed on Eagle Pass Summit lookout

Statutory decision maker to rule on reconstructed cabin, fine for volunteers

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

Most Read

  • Fair gentlemen honoured in Armstrong

    IPE plants tree in memory of Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers