This Fashion Friday is all about the white blouse

Fashion Fridays: Style your white blouse

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about the quintessential white blouse.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet says if you don’t have a white blouse in your wardrobe then it is something you definitely need.

If you do have a white blouse, then this episode Applet will tell you how to wear this classy piece in multiple ways.

Kim XO will give you inspiration on how to style the white blouse, whether it is collared, a v-neck, or a button up.

The white blouse is a classic piece that is part of style basics according to Applet.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Innovative infill development for Sidney

Just Posted

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Team BC is ready for another strong showing at the tournment starting May 7

Kelowna bike share services up in the air

DropBike may not return to Kelowna, but other services are knocking at the door

Rockets confident in position at upcoming WHL draft

The Rockets hold the 5th overall pick at the May 2 draft

Fighting for charity with local boxing club

“Three round heroes” returns to Kelowna’ Los Gatos Locos

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Okanagan man who wrestled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

IIO BC requests consideration of charges against two Vancouver police officers driving two police vehicles

Signs of doomed marriages, according to wedding photographers

How does your wedding hold up?

Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

Research has shown that people have a tendency to project human traits onto robots

Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

Ospreys are flying back to nest in Osoyoos for the summer

Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returned

The fundraiser received $57,060.70 Thursday for VJH maternity ward.

Most Read