Life and style with Charlotte Erdeley

Charlotte and her husband Travis are long established in Kelowna’s business community. Charlotte has 25 years of experience in real estate and the two mark the second generation running their custom-homebuilding business, Destination Custom Homes.

I chatted with Charlotte about life and style, and asked what she loves most about her work.

“The plans!” she said. “This is when it is all becoming real and clients are starting to get more excited as they see the home take form. We love this stage also as it gives us an opportunity to add valuable input to the client for function and the ever-important budget ramifications.”

Asked what quality Charlotte possesses that has led to her success, she said, “I have a forgive-and-forget mentality; life is too short and precious for baggage. And empathy, I try to always remind myself that we don’t know anyone else’s moment or story—assume the good.”

And the best life lesson she has recently learned?


“My husband and I are an undeniable team. With him by my side we can accomplish whatever we work hard for.”

Outside of work they are passionate about family, travel and food.

“We are big foodies. I love to cook, dine out and order in. I am constantly craving mouthwatering things, from homemade comfort food to spicy Thai and seafood cioppino—and then all of it paired with wine.”

However, Charlotte added, their work is their everything: “We are passionate about it, we are good at it and we love it! Delivering people’s dream homes is an emotional journey, and we love the happy endings that we are a part of.”

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: Cashmere cardigan.

Currently coveting: FRAME jeans.

Favourite pair of shoes: UGGs and flip-flops.

Favourite work tool: Calculator.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: My wedding ring (Neil Lane).

Fashion obsession: Sweaters.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: OLAPLEX products.

Moisturizer: Clinique Smart.

Scent: Chanel Chance.

Must-have hair product: OLAPLEX 3-4-5.

Beauty secret: Hair colour.

One thing that has been torture to live without during the COVID-19 pandemic: Travel.

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite cocktail or wine: Really digging oaky Chardonnay right now.

Favourite flower: Alstroemeria (lily of the Incas).

Favourite city to visit: Vancouver. It’s nice and close to home and oh so beautiful. And then there’s the food.

Favourite app: Netflix.

Favourite place in the whole world: A white sand beach.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Great food and wine.

Most Read