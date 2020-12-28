Business owner Kristen Russell. Lia Crowe photography

Secrets and Lives and The Seven Sins with Kristen Russell

An interview with Bayside Goods boutique owner

  • Dec. 28, 2020 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Words by Angela Cowan Photography by Lia Crowe

At 21 Kristen Russell has already made a successful foray into the business world and is on her way to even bigger ventures. She and her mother, Karlin Russell, opened up Bayside Goods in Mill Bay just over two years ago, and have created a go-to boutique that’s become a well-loved fixture in the community.

“The community support and community love has been so strong here. It’s been really cool to put our roots down,” she says. “My family moved over to Mill Bay three years ago from Vancouver, and we noticed there were a lot of super fashionable, stylish people here that didn’t want to go all the way into Victoria to shop.”

She adds: “We do what we like to call elevated basics, so there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Our youngest customers are 12 and 13, and we also have people in their 90s.”

Kristen, who had recently finished a theology diploma in Germany, says opening the shop had long been a dream for her mother and her.

In the throes of realizing another dream, the family purchased just over 30 acres in Mill Bay about three years ago: Pine Lodge Farm, which was previously a spectacular wedding venue.

“We’ve spent the last three years restoring the gardens, and in the past two months we’ve added livestock back onto the property. We’re hoping to expand into cattle and beekeeping,” says Kristen. “We want to be able to provide food for our families, and then food for our neighbourhood, and finally to provide food for our community in the Cowichan Valley.”

The 7 Sins

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

As a huge fan of the ’90s, I have to say Victoria Beckham. She really has done it all and carries herself with poise and sophistication. I’m addicted to her beauty line and her fashion brand is to die for. She also has a beautiful and successful family. Victoria is a true girl boss.

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

I’m in love with the lobster roll from Ironside in San Diego. It’s my uncle’s restaurant, and I get the lobster roll every time I visit.

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

I would love to build my dream home on my family’s acreage. I want a space big enough to have cocktail parties and big family dinners.

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

One of my biggest pet peeves has to be people who are unkind. I think this past year has really shown all of us how much kindness can make a difference. How you treat others can make a positive or negative impact on them. Choose being kind and positive every time!

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

I spent several years of my childhood living in Europe, and one of my favourite holiday spots was the South of France, specifically Provence. I could spend ages drinking wine while walking through the lavender fields. The markets there are fantastic, with so much fresh produce and pastries.

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

I love how close-knit my family is. My mom and I run Bayside Goods together. She really is my best friend. Every night my whole family has a screen-free dinner together. We’re all super connected and close.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

Nothing gets me fired up more than ripping my skis down a mountain on a powder day. I downhill ski raced for a number of years and it is still my favourite way to get outside and connect with nature.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessFashion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sales surge for Arbutus RV

Just Posted

A contractor who exploited three stucco plasterers has been ordered to pay a total of $93,148.10 in owed wages and penalties. (Ksenia Chernaya - Pexels)
Kelowna contractor ordered to pay over $93k in owed wages, penalties

Everlasting Stucco hired three stucco plasterers who allege they were never paid their wages

Luna - Jillian Zielinski
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

Lucas Sweet and Sonia Withers from the Kelowna Salvation Army join Rob and Jennifer Henson and Lenetta Parry from the Westside Salvation Army for a picture with Real Canadian Superstore Manager, Tony Gorjanc and Gary Bennett.
Much needed donations helps feed those in Central Okanagan

The donation was made to the Westside Salvation Army and the Kelowna Salvation Army

A Penticton flight has had a COVID exposure. (File photo Western News)
Penticton flight had passenger with COVID-19

An exposure was also detected on Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary

The inability to recycle disposable face masks is causing an environmental waste management issue in a growing number of countries. (Contributed)
No recycling option for disposable face masks in Central Okanagan

Waste disposal of masks becoming environmental concern globally, but not yet in the Okanagan

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

The Morning Star’s former editor Glenn Mitchell published more than 100 of a local photographer’s nature photos. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Okanagan photographer remembers Glenn Mitchell

Longtime newspaper editor published more than 100 of nature photographers images

Linear Park’s wide, paved walkway is used by many, including bicyclists, dogs, walkers and runners. (Morning Star file photo)
North Okanagan park pup approved

Letter from Lexxi the Labradoodle

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Most Read