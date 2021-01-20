VIDEO: Boulevard Magazine Fashion Story at Seven Diamond Ranch in Merritt

Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Kelowna International Airport parking now compatible with the PayByPhone application
Penticton, Kelowna long term care home outbreaks declared over Jan. 20
Stats show every major community in Okanagan - Shuswap increased in calls for potential overdoses
RDNO reminds rail trail travellers to heed rockfall warning signs during freeze-thaw season
Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019
Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary is looking for properties in Vernon, Coldstream, and Enderby
There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.
Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19
Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions
Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’
Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair
‘The problem is people are bugging it’ conservation officer
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining
The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books
Kevin Barrett is charged with attempting to kill his mother, leaving her on a forest service road in April 2019
More than 200 cases have been identified since the cluster was announced
Permanent residents of Summerland Waterfront Resort told fees will more than double
Conservation and dog control attending to the situation
Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care
