Volleyball camp draws 23

Run by the Vernon Christian School Royals

Bumping, jumping, serving and spiking are all among the basics being taught at the annual Vernon Christian School Royals Summer Volleyball Camp.

Athletic director Chris Bannick said the week-long camp attracted 23 youngsters in Grade 5-7 for three-and-a-half days of learning foundation skills

Lead instructors are Grade 12 students Anica Haberstock and Rachael Kroeker, who are keeping the camp light and fun-filled.

Milla Cook showed up wearing a zany Coke-bottle hair-do, drawing smiles all around.

 

Milla Cook is decked out in a wild Coca-Cola bottle hat as she prepares to serve in the Vernon Christian School Royals Summer Volleyball Camp Wednesday morning. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Just Posted

JUNO Award winners, The Glorious Sons come to Kelowna

Their SOS Tour will stop in Kelowna this winter

Update: Winds may fuel Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland

This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire expected to grow, homes not in danger

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

Update: Mount Eneas fire near Peachland still deemed out of control

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew four hectares Tuesday

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

VQA bottles up Rosters 4-0

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters roundup

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV, witness says

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

Air quality statement issued for Okanagan

South, Central and North affected by statement

Police track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Resort

The RCMP Air Services unit was called in Wednesday to track suspected car thieves.

Girls Rock the Rink at annual Grindstone event

Proceeds from the tournament go towards the charity which provides grants to female players

Two wildfires continue to grow in the South Okanagan

Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow

Volleyball camp draws 23

Run by the Vernon Christian School Royals

Most Read

  • Volleyball camp draws 23

    Run by the Vernon Christian School Royals