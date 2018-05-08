Energy Efficiency Awards tips hat to top energy savers

Kelly O’Bryan’s has won an award for being a top energy saver in food service from FortisBC.

“In our kitchens we have high efficiency gas ranges and electrical units. We also have LED lighting, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system all throughout B.C. is what we were recognized for today,” Scott Fraser, Executive Chef and Partner of Kelly O’Bryan’s said.

The annual Efficiency in Action Awards recognize FortisBC customers that focus on having a high standard of energy efficiency when running their businesses.

Ten awards were handed out to businesses in the interior who together have reduced natural gas by more than 12,000 gigajoules annually which is equivalent to the natural gas use of approximately 140 homes in B.C.. Electricity was also reduced by approximately 6,700 megawatt hours, the equivalent of 600 homes annual electricity usage.

“The people at these organizations are leading the way in reducing energy use in our communities,” Dennis Swanson, vice president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC said in a press release. “We applaud their drive to go beyond standard energy efficiency, their creativity in finding affordable ways to incorporate this into their projects and their success in gaining support within their organizations. We’re proud to have been a part of it.”

The award is for working with FortisBC and for energy efficiency with all their equipment in the restaurant. However the initial investment in becoming an energy efficient business did not scare them off.

“The investment is always a lot larger than going the cheaper route, but it’s all about longevity and sustainability. Which is one of our practices in house, all the way from our food going out to our recycling,” Fraser said.

As Kelly O’Bryans expands to Victoria and renovates on the mainland they are proud to say they will be focusing heavily on energy efficiency.

