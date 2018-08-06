Interactive treasure hunts in Kelowna

Fun for the whole family every Saturday

A family friendly event where nature and technology collides takes place every Saturday until the end of Aug.

An interactive treasure hunt around Mission Creek Park where families borrow a GPS for a $5 deposit and search for hidden geocaches.

Follow the forest trails to find your own prizes on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., registration is required.

For more information click here.

