Interactive treasure hunts in Kelowna

A family friendly event where nature and technology collides takes place every Saturday until the end of Aug.
An interactive treasure hunt around Mission Creek Park where families borrow a GPS for a $5 deposit and search for hidden geocaches.
Follow the forest trails to find your own prizes on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., registration is required.
