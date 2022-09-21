11th season of Highway Thru Hell once again features Coquihalla Highway by Hope

The popular show is back for its 11th season and premieres on Sept. 26 on Discovery Canada. (HWYThruHell/Twitter)

The Coquihalla Highway will be featured in the latest season of Highway Thru Hell which premieres Monday evening (Sept. 26).

The popular show is back for its 11th season and will once again feature the Coquihalla highway as Hope’s very own Jamie Davis Motor Truck & Auto Ltd., along with a few other heavy vehicle rescue and recovery towing companies, operate along the highways of BC Interior. A teaser posted by the official twitter account for the show, @HWYThruHell, hints at a “devastating mudslide” which poses problems for a rescue mission.

First airing in September 2012, the show has gained international fame and popularity and has spawned two spin-off programs — Heavy Rescue: 401 and Mud Mountain Haulers. Originally focusing on the highways around Hope, coverage has included parts of Alberta when Jamie Davis Motor Truck tried to take on contracts in the neighbouring province. The company was also able to continue working throughout the pandemic despite restrictions and mandates.

The first episode will air this Monday on the Discovery Canada at 6 p.m. PT.

READ MORE: New season of Highway Thru Hell kicks off with 'paralyzed' Coquihalla Highway

