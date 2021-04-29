COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band funeral

Members of the Okanagan and Penticton Indian Bands are being asked to monitor for symptoms

Members of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Indian Band may have been exposed to COVID-19 according to Interior Health.

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) posted a notice on April 27, informing members that there had been a positive COVID-19 case in their community.

READ MORE: South Okanagan Similkameen weekly COVID-19 cases stay steady

The Okanagan Indian Band posted a letter to its Facebook page from Interior Health advising of a COVID-19 exposure at a funeral held at the PIB on April 22.

“Due to the potential exposure, the Medical Health Officer has recommended all participants on these days must closely self-monitor for symptoms until May 6, 2021,” reads the letter.

The letter does not call for people to stay home and self-isolate unless they are showing symptoms.

The PIB had previously reported a potential COVID-19 exposure in January 2021, during which they had closed the band offices.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band announces possible COVID-19 case within community

In the notice, the PIB encouraged anyone who felt concerned or who developed symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 and to write down contact information for anyone they had been in contact with.

The notice also states that the same also applies to those who have been vaccinated.

Coronavirus

