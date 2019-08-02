Discover local art at West Kelowna’s Art in the Park

Grizzli Winery is hosting Art in the Park for the third year in a row.
The outdoor celebration showcases talented artists and artisans who highlight all that West Kelowna has to offer. Grizzli Winery wants you to experience the beauty of amazing local art while enjoying a glass of classic Okanagan wine.
Talented artists from across the Okanagan will be showing their creations in stone, glass, wood, oil, acrylic and watercolour and displayed against the backdrop of the vineyards.
As a very special offer, every purchase of Grizzli’s raspberry wine will go into the draw to win two tickets to their Creative Art Series!
“This year’s Art in the Park is an exciting way for people to experience and explore the Westside Wine Trails”, says John Perrot, Economic Development Officer for the City of West Kelowna, adding “We are pleased to see this program evolve and feature the talents of our artist and winemakers for what’s being expected to be one of the busiest tourist seasons in recent years.
Visit Grizzli Winery at 2550 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna, this Sunday August 4 and Monday August 5, between 10:30am and 4pm for this year’s Art in the Park!