Ikeda delegate makes generous donation to SORCO

The centre helps rehabilitate injured owls to help keep the ecosystem healthy

A visiting delegate from Penticton’s sister city of Ikeda, Japan, made a generous donation to the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (SORCO) on Sept. 5.

While touring the centre, located in Oliver, as part of his visit to the Okanagan with the other delegates, Yoshiro Miyazawa donated $250 to the organization. SORCO provides expert medical treatment to injured, sick, or otherwise compromised raptors.

Penticton and Ikeda are celebrating the 40th year of their sister city friendship. Seventeen delegates from Ikeda toured the city and surrounding Okanagan from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6.

Related: New garden plaque commemorates 40-year friendship with sister city Ikeda

Miyazawa’s act of kindness inspired his fellow delegates, who chose to follow suit in making a donation to the organization. Bob Harvey, treasurer for the Penticton-Ikeda Sister City Society, wrote in a press release that “this is just another example of the value of sister city relationships and their contribution towards international understanding.”

SORCO’s focus is on the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of birds of prey as they play a vital role within a healthy ecosystem.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter

JordynThomson
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon may get 112 micro suites

Just Posted

ArtWalk kicks off in Lake Country

The 25th annual art event is held at the Community Complex

Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters gather outside Kelowna MP’s office

Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8

Cyclists ride in Kelowna to defeat MS

The annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience kicked off Saturday

Vernon may get 112 micro suites

The development permit has not yet been approved, but Vita is being shown in Kelowna

This woman is 94 and celebrated her birthday by ziplining

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Ikeda delegate makes generous donation to SORCO

The centre helps rehabilitate injured owls to help keep the ecosystem healthy

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

Wineology: What is Biodynamics?

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Vancouver Canucks take 8-2 victory over Winnipeg Jets in game one of 2018 Young Stars Classic

The teams will face off again Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

‘Farmer Wants a Wife:’ Alberta bachelor stars in Belgian reality TV show

Bjorn Bonjean, a 28-year-old winemaker, is one of five farmers vying for the hearts of Belgian women

Most Read