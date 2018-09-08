Ikeda delegate makes generous donation to SORCO

The centre helps rehabilitate injured owls to help keep the ecosystem healthy

A visiting delegate from Penticton’s sister city of Ikeda, Japan, made a generous donation to the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (SORCO) on Sept. 5.

While touring the centre, located in Oliver, as part of his visit to the Okanagan with the other delegates, Yoshiro Miyazawa donated $250 to the organization. SORCO provides expert medical treatment to injured, sick, or otherwise compromised raptors.

Penticton and Ikeda are celebrating the 40th year of their sister city friendship. Seventeen delegates from Ikeda toured the city and surrounding Okanagan from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6.

Miyazawa’s act of kindness inspired his fellow delegates, who chose to follow suit in making a donation to the organization. Bob Harvey, treasurer for the Penticton-Ikeda Sister City Society, wrote in a press release that “this is just another example of the value of sister city relationships and their contribution towards international understanding.”

SORCO’s focus is on the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of birds of prey as they play a vital role within a healthy ecosystem.

