Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Natalia Cuevas-Huaico/Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Fun Fact of the day:

Is Olive Oil flammable?

If you thought the olive oil in your kitchen just belonged on your salad mixed with balsamic vinegar, you thought wrong.

Extra-virgin olive oil ought to be flammable enough to keep an oil lamp burning. It will also burn without producing any noticeable smoke. So, if your olive oil will not keep wick lit (or if it can, but produces a lot of smoke), you can trust that it is fake olive oil.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun may be shining right now, but don’t get too comfortable. Showers and thunderstorms may be accompanying you during your long weekend activities.

In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm.

In Vernon: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Just a tip:

Camping this weekend?

If you’re heading out to your local campground or a little further out to B.C’s many provincial parks, stay updated on what fire bans and restrictions are in effect in your area.

Video of the Day:

Long-weekends call for interesting moments…

READ MORE: Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

WATCH: History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Firing women up at first-of-its-kind Kelowna conference
Next story
Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

Just Posted

Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

A local entrepreneur had to take three flights after short-notice cancellation by no-frills airline

Swimming advisory lifted at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

Swimming at the beach was advised against temporarily Thursday afternoon

The off-season is over, Kelowna Rockets return to action Friday night

The Rockets start their six-game pre-season against the Victoria Royals

Update: Citizen arrest leads to suspect in suspicious Kelowna house fire

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire just after 12 a.m. Friday morning

Jitters not an issue for UBC Okanagan softball squad ahead of first-ever season

The women’s Heat squad starts their season Aug. 30

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

Okanagan man fails to appear for assault trial, arrest warrant issued

The 27-year-old Vernon man faces multiple charges related to a November 2018 incident

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day.

Begin your day with a few conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Okanagan pre-teen sinks hole-in-one

Mark Johnson’s drive on Hillview’s 190-yard fifth hole one-hopped into the cup for first-ever ace

Estimated 10,000 people will visit South Okanagan during Ironman 2020

One year to go until Subaru Ironman Penticton

Most Read