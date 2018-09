The wildfire is classified as being held and will be monitored throughout the day

No crews on site at the Snowy Mountain wildfire on Sept. 1, but it will be monitored by crews tending to the neighbouring Old Tom Creek wildfire.

The fire status remains at being held according to BC Wildfire Service. Crews were able to install a sprinkler system in the Barrington drainage if needed for additional support.

Residents can expect to see wildfire activity and smoke in the area.

