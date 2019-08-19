Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine to kick off the week

Your weather report for Monday, August 19th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

This week’s weather forecast calls for hotter temperatures and sunshine as an upper ridge keeps our weather pattern stable.

In Kelowna: Sunny and clear skies with a high of 29 C.

Tonight: Clear evening and night. Low 12 C.

In Vernon: Sunny throughout the entire day. High 29 C.

Tonight: Clear evening and night. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 30 C.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 11 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny. High 27 C.

Tonight: Clear night. Low 11 C.

