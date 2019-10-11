Your guide to this Thanksgiving weekend’s events around the Shuswap. (File photo)

Salmon Arm events over Thanksgiving weekend

Get in the fall spirit with a cemetary tour on Sunday

Saturday, Oct, 12

Celebrate the Mall at Piccadilly 24th anniversary at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual customer appreciation event will feature free cake, live entertainment, a children’s craft station, merchant in-store specials and more. For additional event information, call the administration office at 250-832-0441.

Downtown farmers market runs again this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ross Street Plaza in downtown Salmon Arm. Shuswap vendors with plenty of variety of produce and local foods, as well as local artisan products, kids’ interactive tent, entertainment. Downtown live concert at Ross Street Plaza, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Get into the fall spirit by walking among the spirits at a cemetery tour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Ida Cemetery. The tour is lead by R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum curator Deborah Chapman on a very special tour of the old section of the Mt. Ida Cemetery. Cost is $10 per person and is limited to 35 special ticket holders. To reserve your tickets, call the Village at 250-832-5243.

Ad some metal mayhem into your long-weekend at the Armstrong demolition derby from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the IPE Fairgrounds. Tickets for adults are $15, students and seniors get in for $10.

Read more: Now you can add Tuesday to your weekly jazz nights in Salmon Arm

Read more: VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Election 2019: Daniel Joseph — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country
Next story
North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Just Posted

Rockets storm back for comeback win in Seattle

Kelowna won 8-3 over the Thunderbirds, return to home ice Saturday for battle against Blazers

Kelowna friend group recreates iconic TV show ‘Friends’ intro at the Sails

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Okanagan Spirits featured in new book about gin

Vernon-based distillers partner up with bookstore for giveaway to celebrate

More than 850,000 people visited the Okanagan in 2018: RDCO

Highlights from the Regional District of Central Okanagan committee meeting

Join the Gospel Mission for Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Monday

Election 2019: Silverado Socrates — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Silverado Socrates is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Avoid salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Jordie Lunn, world-renowned B.C. mountain biker, dies in Mexico

The 36-year-old from Parksville had been trailriding in Cabo San Lucas with friends

Trudeau talks two-year grace period on student loans while visiting B.C.

Trudeau spoke about the Liberals’ plan to ‘make education more affordable for students’

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Cannabis grow-op has water cut by Vernon bylaw

A notice appeared in the door of an Okanagan Landing Road business on Monday

Most Read