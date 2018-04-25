More than 600 boys and girls are playing touch and mini-rugby in Kelowna and area. -Image: Contributed

Record numbers join touch rugby programs

Grassroots rugby programs in the Central Okanagan continue to expand.

With more than 650 boys and girls registered, the popularity of touch rugby and mini-rugby is on the rise in Kelowna.

Last weekend, 325 young athletes took part in week 1 of Central Okanagan spring touch rugby programs at the Parkinson Rec Centre, a 39 per cent jump in enrollments over 2017.

Sixteen elementary schools, featuring 333 boys and girls, are also into their first week of touch rugby play as league action began on Wednesday.

This rapid growth has not surprised local touch rugby enthusiasts.

“Touch rugby is an inclusive game that anyone can play at any age,” said Derek Worrall, program coordinator for touch rugby with the Central Okanagan Rugby Enthusiasts (CORE). “It offers our young players a place to develop individual innovation/decision-making skills and teamwork skills, while getting a great run and having a lot of fun.”

Touch rugby for Central Okanagan youth is delivered in three different types of programs:

1. Mini-Rugby—provides 60 minutes of running, passing/catching, and minor games play every Sunday for 4- to 7-year-old boys and girls.

2. Beginners Touch Sevens—provides two beginner’s touch games, general skills practice, and team practice each week as grade 2 and 3 students have fun developing new skills for elusive running, passing to space, team attack, and team defence.

3. Touch Sevens—provides two touch sevens games, general skills practice, and team practice each week as Grades 4 to 7 players have fun advancing their fitness and touch rugby skills.

“We are very excited for the expansion of our sport for our community’s youth,” said Worrall. “We look forward to supporting our young athletes as they build character playing what we believe is the greatest sport in the world.”

Feeling left out of the sport as an adult? Men and women interested in trying out the game can participate in the Summer Touch Rugby League, which starts June 25 and runs Monday nights for eight weeks. A competitive and a recreational league operated last year with 13 teams and 200-plus athletes.

If your business would like to enter a team (six men and women on the field at once, usually 12 – 14/team constantly subbing players on the fly), or if you would like to join a team, contact Doug Manning via email for further information. (4dougmanning@gmail.com).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unbeaten Sun Devils sweep North Island

Just Posted

Neighbours to a planned social housing project in Kelowna still have reservations

How will this new 46-unit temporary social housing project mix in with the businesses on Commerce Avenue?

Accepting nominations for first business awards

The Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards takes place in June

Wrestlers invade Kelowna and Vernon

Wrestling events this weekend benefit numerous Okanagan charities

Kelowna transit to adopt NextRide technology

Technology to reduce time lost waiting for the bus

Kelowna gallery exhibition features relic-like art

Immaculate Deception, by Penticton artist Johann Wessels, will be displayed until July

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

South Okanagan woman allegedly had 6-years of SPCA complaints

Penticton woman is set to go to trial on animal cruelty charges on Thursday in provincial court

Okanagan College students show skill

Trio clean up at provincial Skills Canada competition

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Penticton Speedway cleaning up landslide

Owner Johnny Aantjes expects the slide to be cleaned up in time for the next race on Sunday

New acts join Roots and Blues Festival lineup

An eclectic mix of musicians added to Salmon Arm’s slate

Fighting racism is society’s job

BC Hockey’s plan to provide an education package makes a good first step

Proclaimers walk through the Okanagan

The Proclaimers play Vernon Sept. 11. Tickets on sale now through the Ticket Seller

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Most Read

  • First-place OC Coyotes on 10-game run

    Coyotes look to extend CCBC winning streak Wednesday in Kamloops.

  • Record numbers join touch rugby programs

    Grassroots rugby programs in the Central Okanagan continue to expand.