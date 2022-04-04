A reason to smile! Downtown denture clinic is open full time once again!

Jason Kasper (left) and Mike Duncan of Kasper Denture Clinic. The Kelowna clinic is now open five days a week once again.

Mike Duncan has been a Denturist for 25 years, and moved to Kelowna last autumn after working in the Lower Mainland for many years.

“My family and I were looking for a change of pace, and loved the lifestyle in the Okanagan. It’s a great fit.”

After 25 years in the denture business, what does he love most about his job?

“It’s always exciting to see the end result of my design and sculpting on my clients. I get to see how much better they feel. They have something to smile about,” he says.

Mike’s move to Kelowna gave Kasper Denture Clinic something to smile about too. After a few years of unpredictable hours, Mike is excited to be working at the clinic full time, helping clients five days a week.

A clinic on the cutting edge

When Mike started dreaming of a move to the Okanagan and looking for a clinic, Jason Kasper’s Kasper Denture Clinic was very clearly the best opportunity.

“Jason is very forward thinking. He’s up to date on all the newer technology and techniques in denturism. Things are changing a lot in our industry, especially with all the new digital technology. There’s a lot more we can accomplish with new tech, and it’s only getting better.”

If you’re considering dentures for the first time, you’ll be happy to know that a lot has changed from your grandparents’ dentures decades ago. And if you already use dentures but it’s been more than five years since you’ve had them made, there may be improved technologies available!

“There have been so many changes in comfort, appearance and the quality of materials. Even the experience of taking an impression is much more comfortable with the modern technology at our clinic,” Mike says.

Here for you

Mike and Jason believe in supporting the community, and are happy to offer advice to current and future clients.

“If you need your dentures checked, if you’re struggling with your current dentures or just want some knowledge about what’s out there, we’re happy to help.”

Find Kasper Denture Clinic in downtown Kelowna at #25 – 1710 Ellis St., open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kasper Denture Clinic also serves the Okanagan from their Vernon office at 3414 28 Ave. open five days a week, and their Winfield satellite office at 3121 Hill Rd open by appointment only.

Learn more about available services at kasperdentureclinic.ca.

Denturists