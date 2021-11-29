BC company builds on your vision for your property

All of PacRim’s ready-to-assemble kits are European-made and distributed throughout BC. Each package comes with the materials required to lock-up, with additional material packages available to suit your needs.

When PacRim Log Structures opened their doors, they were expecting to be building lots of garden sheds – who doesn’t need a good garden shed? They were offering a high-quality product that they hoped folks would like, but what they didn’t count on was the creative vision that their clients brought to the table!

As our urban and rural living spaces change, so does how we use them. The global pandemic prompted a change in how we live in our homes and on our properties. What was once a garden shed is now an office, extra accommodation or even permanent living space — and PacRim Log Structures offers the right building at the right price to suit your vision.

To enhance your life outdoors, PacRim Log Structures offers all the necessary items to extend your living space right into your back yard.

Easy as one, two, three!

All of PacRim’s ready-to-assemble kits are European-made and distributed throughout BC. Each package comes with the materials required to lock-up, with additional material packages available to suit your needs! Using Tongue and Groove interlocking style of construction, these to together quickly and without needing special tools or flue. If you have carpentry experience, you can do it!

These beautiful, permanent structures add to your home’s value, allowing your property to reach its full potential. They come in wide variety of sizes and styles, and have architectural features like doors and windows that make them aesthetically pleasing as well as practical!

Expand your horizons and your living space

To enhance your life outdoors, PacRim Log Structures offers all the necessary items to extend your living space right into your back yard. They offer a full range of wood-pellet fired appliances such as fire pits, hot tubs and grills, which cost less to run and are better for the environment. Wood pellets are a more efficient and safe way of heating and grilling (For example, a 40-pound bag is $8 and you get 2 hours of burn time from three pounds of pellets!). Furthermore, these products are easily portable, making this a safe and effective alternative to propane appliances.

Sheds and Cabins range in size from 36 sq. ft to 1600 sq. ft.

Wood-fired products include fire pits, hot tubs and pellet grills.

They even offer charcoal, sauces and marinades!



