At VRS retirement communities, the culinary teams strive every day to get residents excited about dining.

Cooking with Orchard Gardens Seniors Community

By Sean Greenlay, Culinary Specialist at VRS Communities, which owns and operates Orchard Gardens Seniors Community (Kelowna)

Someone more eloquent than me once said: “the kitchen is the heart of the home.”

While I have found this to be true everywhere, it is especially true in VRS retirement communities. When you speak to our residents, the conversation will often involve food! We believe this is a direct result of our culinary teams, who strive to make the residents feel excited about dining.

One way our chefs help keep residents excited about their food is by listening. Chefs regularly attend VRS town hall meetings, where they get input on what the residents would like to see and eat. A lot of our residents are very knowledgeable about cooking, and we try to have them share their family recipes (recipes that are sometimes beautifully creative and complex!) so that we can make VRS feel a little more like home.

Another way we keep our meals top notch and creative is by participating in a friendly culinary showdown every month! Chefs present their best dishes, often beautifully and artfully plated, to all VRS staff for judging. Aside from making our staff very hungry, this has also brought our chefs from all over BC and Alberta closer together. They have begun to share recipes, borrow ideas for improving service, and push each other to get better.

Our culinary team brings a wealth of different experiences. We have chefs with decades of hotel experience, some with fine dining experience, and a couple of them have even been featured in local Fusion Festivals. No matter what the experience, one thing is the same; we adhere to one main philosophy: make each dish as if you were serving it to the people you care for the most.

Our chefs take great pride in their work, genuinely care for the well-being and happiness of their communities, and do their best to ensure that your loved ones are happy, healthy and well fed.

Here’s what our residents have to say about our cooking:

“I’ve lived here for seven years, and the food is better than ever.” – Elizabeth

“The chef and the serving staff are unbelievable; they take great care of us.” Brenda

“The food is always good, especially our summer barbecues.” – Lyle

“The soups and desserts are always great.” – Bruce

“It’s like going out for a fine meal every day!” – Bobby

***

Discover the difference a supportive housing community like ours will make. Visit orchardgardens.ca for more information.

seniors housing

 

Welcome home to Orchard Park, where staff in all departments create a warm, inviting setting.

Most Read

Previous story
Nakita’s Y is Connection

Just Posted

Rideshare app Uride is coming to Kelowna (uridetech.com)
Rideshare is coming to Kelowna

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stops West Kelowna’s Nick Roukounakis during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 BCHL road win over the Warriors Saturday, Feb. 5. (Tami Quan Photography)
Tassy’s OT winner lifts Salmon Arm past West Kelowna

Vancouver business owner Gavin Dew listens to Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield at a B.C. Liberal leadership debate, November 2021. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
Disappointing finish in Liberal leadership race for Kelowna-Mission MLA

Canada’s Sidney Crosby celebrates his game-winning goal with Scott Niedermayer and Drew Doughty during overtime period men’s ice hockey gold medal final at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver on February 28, 2010.The NHL has officially announced that its players won’t be going to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Winter Olympics?