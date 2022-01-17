Cruise ship living… without getting seasick!

Regency Retirement Resorts believes where you live can have a big impact on health and happiness

Regency Retirement Resorts focus on enrichment and socialization, with extensive amenities including fitness studios, wood-working shops, pools, a full-size movie theatre, a billiard parlour and more.

When the Kornell and Hall families got together to build the first Regency Retirement Resort in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, they had no idea that 20 years later there would be seven locations across the Okanagan Valley, providing enjoyable, enriched retirement living to over 1500 area seniors.

“We only planned to build one, but it was immediately successful and filled up very quickly. People started asking, ‘when are you going to build the next one?’” says Ed Hall, President of Regency Retirement Resorts.

“We believe at Regency you can enjoy a healthier, happier, and more engaged retirement than anywhere else. Our success is proof that we are delivering on our commitment to the enrichment of life for our residents.”

Most seniors’ residences focus on care and assisted-living services, but Regency focuses on making life more enjoyable and enriching every day.

“We like to say we serve ‘the perky senior.’ We’re focused on engagement and socialization, with extensive amenities including fitness studios, wood-working shops, a full-size movie theatre, a billiard parlour… we’re more like a cruise ship than a retirement residence,” Hall says.

From a woodworking shop to a wine making cellar, Regency Retirement Resorts offer amenities to help you pursue your passions or try something new!

PRIDE in where you live!

Each Regency Retirement Resort features a distinct architectural style, from Craftsman Cottage to Spanish Colonial, Southwestern, Post-Modern or the style of Frank Lloyd Wright. All have spacious common areas as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments to support both private and communal living.

“When you drive up there’s a stunning sense of arrival, with a waterscape and a grand entranceway. You feel like you’ve arrived at a fine resort,” Hall says, and that’s no accident. “We want people to experience a sense of pride in where they live, and we want their children to feel pride in where their parents live. We believe that where one lives can significantly contribute to one’s overall health, happiness and enjoyment of life.”

And it’s not just the architecture or amenities that set Regency Retirement Resorts apart.

“We have an incredible group of staff, so dedicated to the residents. There’s a real caring personal touch here. It’s a friendly, welcoming environment, and that’s a credit to incredible staff,” Hall says.

When you’re in the mood to socialize, head to the full size Regency Retirement Resort movie theatre. And when you need to escape the popcorn fight, duck into the privacy of your own apartment.

Introduce your parents to enjoyable, enriched Regency Resort living

If you noticed your parents moving a bit slower over the holidays but feel they may not be receptive to exploring independent seniors’ living, Regency Retirement Resorts has a special service to help start the conversation. Reach out and arrange a complimentary lunch.

“It’s just lunch, everyone likes that!” Hall says. “It’s low stress. We won’t give you a sales pitch. There are staff nearby to answer any questions you might have, and if not, you get to see the spectacular amenities and enjoy a complimentary lunch.”

Regency Retirement Resorts offers enjoyable, enriched retirement living in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon. Rent a studio, one- or two-bedroom apartment, and enjoy access to an extensive range of amenities — including inspiring opportunities for men and couples.

To learn more or arrange a tour, visit regencyresorts.ca.

PEOPLE LOVE LIVING HERE!

Seniorsseniors housing