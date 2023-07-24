Discover Kelowna’s Premier Boutique Residences at 450 Parc

Only four homes remain, in the heart of Pandosy Village

Each of 450 Parc’s 20 residences was designed and built as an individual home, with the utmost attention to detail.

In May, 450 Parc was unveiled as the preeminent vision of luxury condominium living in Western Canada. Designed, hand-crafted and built by Craig Mohr with Vineyard Developments, he’s pulled from 21 years of luxury custom home building experience.

The result is 20 custom, luxury homes within a six-storey boutique building located in the heart of Pandosy Village.

“When you first arrive you’ll notice the combination of steel and brick,” Mohr says. “A lot of what you see in old town Manhattan, when you have both old and new co-existing, is evident here. The result is standout architecture with timeless appeal.” 450 Parc both fits into its surroundings and stands out.

This dichotomy between classic and contemporary is rare in today’s residential architecture. “Each residence was designed and built as an individual home, with the utmost attention to luxury and detail. The building, and every home inside, has this timeless blend of beauty and balance,” Mohr says.

At 450 Parc, in the heart of Pandosy Village, the elevated level of finishings in each home is beyond penthouse quality.

RE/MAX Kelowna’s Darcy Nyrose (Personal Real Estate Corporation), who is leading his Nyrose & Associates sales team for 450 Parc, says no market comparables exist here.

“Vineyard Developments has created its very own market segment that is unmatched in Western Canada,” Nyrose says. “Other luxury penthouses on the market are not comparable,” says Nyrose.

“They’re in larger buildings, with more residents, a diverse range of home sizes, and a cross-section of residents. 450 Parc is different. Only 20 unique, luxurious penthouse-like condominiums with two elevators to accommodate only 10 homes each, where no expense has been spared.”

Each residence has been custom-designed to feel as much like a single-family home as possible. The elevated level of finishings in each home is beyond penthouse quality.

There’s also the uncompromising connection to nature. Every residence has expansive park views. With two spacious outdoor living spaces, homeowners will enjoy a morning coffee on the south patio and in the evening, dine and entertain friends on the north patio.

“If you want to be in a luxury, small-strata building with like-minded people, in a walkable and trendy neighbourhood, with a living space that flows seamlessly from indoor to outdoor,” Mohr says, “this is it.” Since the showhome opened in late May, five more deals have been written.

Only four residences remain. With move-in dates beginning the end of August, interest continues to be high.

Now is your final chance. The building, architectural concept and level of design will never be replicated.

The 450 Parc showhome is located at 450 Groves Ave. and is open Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 3 p.m. or by appointment by calling 250-300-3303.

