Everyone’s favourite co-op is expanding operations in Kelowna

Four new Otter Co-op gas bars will be opening up in Kelowna over the next few months, pick up your membership today!

Enjoying the benefits of an Otter Co-op membership just got easier for Kelowna residents! Over the coming months, four new Otter Co-op locations will open across Kelowna, joining the existing Angry Otter Liquor stores in the area. Co-op memberships work at all co-op locations including Angry Otter Liquor stores.

Otter Co-op has purchased and is rebranding three Husky fuel stations in Kelowna and once they’ve completed their ‘makeovers’ they’ll be ready to start accepting new and existing co-op members alike! In addition, a newly constructed Otter Co-op gas bar will join the three existing stores.

“We’re incredibly excited to be opening these new locations and expanding the number of services we can offer our guests and members in the community,” says Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson. “We want to give customers a convenient location to shop at with clean washrooms and a good selection of products.

“Our prices are competitive and all profits go back to the communities we operate in. We are proud to continually diversify our offerings while giving additional guests the opportunity to shop local and support the Co-operative business model in Kelowna,” Nicholson says.

Last year, Otter Co-op celebrated its 100th anniversary in British Columbia – a century of supporting local farmers, families, community and other local businesses. As part of that support, the Co-op provides more then $400,000 in donations annually to the neighbourhoods they serve and has already supported Kelowna and its residents in recent years with a number of donations, including $30,000 in wildfire relief efforts through the Red Cross.

Learn more about how Otter Co-op gives back here:

The new gas bars will be located at 3491 Sexsmith Rd. , 1575 Harvery Ave. , 10550 Hwy 97 N in Lake Country and the newly constructed location on Rutland Road .

Otter Co-op memberships are available for a one-time fee of $10 with no annual renewal fees and members of Otter Co-op share in the profits! Last year alone members received $5.9 million in patronage refunds through cash and equity based on their purchases.

Find more information online here or on their Facebook and Instagram. Make sure to keep an eye out for Otter Co-op’s new locations and don’t miss out on being a Otter Co-op member.

