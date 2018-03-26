In addition to the La Monarca performance, Rosario also offers an April 4 Intro to Flamenco Dance workshop for those wanting to learn more about the basics of Flamenco.

Flamenco takes flight with La Monarca

Rotary Centre for the Arts hosts renowned Flamenco artists for The Monarch and the Butterfly Effect

As a young girl in Mexico, seeing Spanish Flamenco dancers for the first time, Rosario Ancer was captivated.

“The sounds of the singers and the strains of the guitar, it just touched me in a way nothing had before,” Rosario says. “For me, it was something almost spiritual and today it still is.”

Audiences will experience that passion with Rosario, her dancers and musicians as they present La Monarca: The Monarch and the Butterfly Effect at the Rotary Centre for the Arts April 5.

“For me it’s the coming together of the singer and the rhythm … it transforms you,” she says.

The Butterfly Effect

From Mexico, Rosario followed her passion to Spain, where she met her future husband, Canadian guitarist Victor Kolstee, who has joined her in the Vancouver-based Flamenco Rosario.

These physical and artistic explorations were akin to the monarch butterfly’s own transformative journey – a metaphor she explores in this celebrated performance.

“La Monarca reflects on my continual motion, travelling between Mexico where I was born, Spain – the Mecca of Flamenco, and Canada – my new home. Being a migrant between three homes reminded me of the recurrent autumn pilgrimage of the monarch butterflies between Canada and Mexico,” she reflects.

“La Monarca is a very personal work – emotional, and resonant with the meaning of my life,” Rosario says. “It ties into many elements I’ve been interested in developing over the years – growing from diverse inspirations, small experiments, past collaborations and even some large successes on my journey.

“I look at these antecedents, seeing some that grew, unexpectedly, from small ideas – a minor movement and a vision just glimpsed – brought together into this new work, emergent, beautiful and unexpected: the butterfly effect.”

Try your hand – and feet – at flamenco

The La Monarca performance isn’t your only opportunity to experience Flamenco this April.

Rosario also offers an Intro to Flamenco Dance Workshop, April 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the centre’s SunFM Dance Studio. The cost is $10 and is ideal for those wanting to learn more about the basics of Flamenco (maximum 20 people).

Rosario’s guitarist and husband Victor Kolstee will also lead an hour-long Flamenco Guitar Techniques session for a maximum of 12 people April 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. Bring your guitar.

Tickets for La Monarca: The Monarch and the Butterfly Effect, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5 are $35/adults; $30/members and groups of six or more; and $20 for students, available online or at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office at 250-717-5304.

 

