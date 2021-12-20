Happy Holidays from Orchard Gardens Seniors Community

Residents are looking forward to celebrating the holiday season with their Orchard Gardens Seniors Community in Kelowna.

By Andrew Trinder, Director of Operations, VRS Communities Seniors Living, Orchard Gardens Seniors Community (Kelowna)

Season’s greetings to everyone from Orchard Gardens Seniors Community!

The holidays are a joyful, yet sensitive, time for many of our residents. In later life, the holiday season is a mix of emotions. We have lost so many dear friends, family, and loved ones, but we still celebrate the present by connecting and sharing kind words with each other – all while reflecting on joyful memories in our minds.

At VRS, we appreciate this delicate balance of emotions; and it’s a particular joy to see our residents, who have developed so many new friendships within our communities, know that they are not alone. Not only do they have each other, but they also have our supportive team to enjoy seasonal activities with!

Here are some quotes from the residents at Lakeside Gardens, a sister location of Orchard Gardens in Kelowna and one of eleven VRS Seniors Communities:

“The staff here at VRS are wonderful! I told my family that I am staying here for Christmas. They weren’t happy with me, but I said they can come visit me here.” – Betty

“When I walked in the front doors at VRS, I liked it right away. It had a warm and inviting feeling. Last year, when I moved in, there were COVID restrictions in place and we socialized very little, but the staff were great then and still are now. This year, VRS is decorated amazingly! And all the activities planned make things brighter and happier for everyone. Since moving here, I feel relaxed – I am no longer stressed!” – Sheila

“I am looking forward to having Christmas here. I will miss the kids decorating my home, but it feels like Christmas to me here.” – Tove

“I don’t have to worry about Christmas shopping, baking and all the preparation I did as a housewife – although I did love doing all that. Now I can sit back and enjoy it here at VRS. I have more friends than I did before!” – Inge

“I am comfortable staying here for Christmas; it’s a chosen family! I enjoy the music we have during the holiday season and the staff are excellent.” – Eileen

***

