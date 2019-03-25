Here’s a home heating solution you can warm up – or cool down – to!

While new high-efficiency heating and cooling systems are an investment, most homeowners appreciate the energy savings and increased comfort they bring, says David Howell, with the Okanagan’s Britech HVAC.

As we emerge from a cold, snowy winter, the heat of summer might be the last thing on your mind. But the cost of heating and cooling your home? That’s likely front and centre.

Today’s technology offers some rewarding solutions.

“We can save people money,” says David Howell, from Britech HVAC, serving the Okanagan for 14 years. “Technology has moved on significantly in the last few years with furnaces and ACs achieving higher and higher efficiency levels. If you have an electric or oil system, you could be paying $600 a month or more in heating costs. In some cases, we can cut those costs in half with a new high-efficiency furnace or heat pump.”

While the systems are an investment, most homeowners appreciate the energy savings and increased comfort they bring. And with various rebates currently available, plus financing options, an efficient home comfort system is accessible to everyone. With savings often measuring in the hundreds of dollars per month, a financed system pays for itself in no time. For those households without AC, Britech specializes in AC installation and replacement, with ductless options available for those with electric baseboard heat.

Improve your air quality: Efficiency isn’t the only benefit a new system brings. Air is constantly moved through a filter, providing cleaner interior air – vital for those with allergies or breathing challenges, especially when the air grows smoky during wildfire season. The CleanEffects Air Cleaner, for example, removes up to 99.98 per cent of particles and allergens! Modern control systems and high-efficiency motors allow much more precise control of indoor air quality.

Get the best from your system: Even the best heating and cooling system won’t perform as well as it could without regular cleaning and maintenance. The average six-room house collects 40 pounds of dust a year, so if your ducting hasn’t been cleaned for years, the dust and dirt is making it harder for your system to do its job.

“Picture your kitchen countertops if you didn’t clean them for 10 years and you get the idea,” Howell says. “We recommend duct cleaning at least every three years. It’s an inexpensive way to really improve the air quality in your home or building.”

Regular maintenance is also key, to protect your warranty, your investment and your comfort. “Because your heating and cooling system is the biggest energy user in your home, it makes sense to ensure it’s working at its best all the time.” Just because the system is working, it doesn’t mean it’s working efficiently or optimally.

Trusted service and experience: As an approved Home Depot HVAC provider – you’ll see Britech’s logo right on the front door of your Okanagan Home Depot! – customers are confident in their products and service. It also means that if Home Depot has a related promotion, Britech can offer that too!

Add the warmth of fire: Love the look and feel of a fireplace, but not the fuss of wood? Visit Britech’s showroom to select the perfect gas fireplace for your home. Find full installation and replacement services, plus access to rebates that make it even more affordable.

