How the Kelowna Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Event can help you find your dream career

Meet more than 40 exhibitors at the Coast Capri Hotel Kelowna on Mar. 30, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On Mar. 30, Black Press will host the Kelowna Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Event. Bring your resume between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.!

B.C. is expected to have more than one million job openings in the next decade—120,000 of which will be in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

In the current labour market, local employers and institutions are constantly looking for ways to fill vacant positions. Prospective employees and students truly have a multitude of options to choose from. All they need is a way to connect.

Black Press has you covered. On Mar. 30, Black Press will host the Kelowna Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Event. The Kelowna event is one of a series of Career and Post-Secondary Education Events Black Press Media hosts across British Columbia, where you will find a wide range of organizations such as Canada Post, Discovery Community College, KF Aerospace, Interior Health, Teck Co., University Canada West, Save-On-Foods, CN Rail, Insurance Brokers of BC, and many more!

Attendees can expect to see booths from a variety of local employers and educational institutions who will showcase what they have to offer. Live recruiters are available to present positions they are currently hiring for and answer any questions on the spot. While there are plenty of job opportunities in the Okanagan, it is rare to find the chance to actually meet hiring teams in-person during a job search. The Kelowna Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Event gives job seekers this opportunity.

“There are significant job opportunities available for everyone in the Okanagan—new or experienced”, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Events Manager. “Due to retiring workers and a growing labour market, doors are opening left and right for job seekers. There has never been a better time to find your dream career.”

Black Press is proud to invest in local communities to ensure that workers and students in the community have a flourishing career ahead of them. Residents in the area can expect a wide array of rewarding jobs to choose from; and being able to do so all in one place is an opportunity that is not to be missed.

Prospective students can expect great things on the horizon as well. With B.C.’s expanding access to post-secondary education, students will be fully equipped with the skills they need to get into their preferred industry. Over the next decade, nearly four in five of all job openings will require some level of post-secondary education or training.

“We are so excited to be a part of breaking down obstacles for employers, job seekers, and students in the community,”says Pal. “We can’t wait to see you there!”

The Kelowna Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Event will take place in the beautiful Coast Capri Hotel from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. located at 1171 Harvey Ave, Kelowna BC.

Moreover, attendance to the Kelowna Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Event is FREE. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resume.

For more information, visit https://events.blackpress.ca/kelownaevent-2023/, call 1-855-678-7833, or contact events@blackpress.ca

RSVP now at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kelowna-free-hiring-and-post-secondary-education-event-tickets-541400241697

