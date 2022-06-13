Kelowna plumbing and heating company has air con to fit your home — before things get hot!

Air conditioning has changed over the years, and there are many options available to suit your home, budget and lifestyle.

There’s no denying that it’s been a cold and wet spring and maybe air conditioning is the furthest thing from your mind — but the weather will change, and typically, it will happen overnight! It’s pretty hard to forget the heat dome that settled over the province last summer and many people wished they had installed air conditioning!

Think ahead

Now is a great time to plan ahead. Air conditioning has changed over the years, and there are many options available at Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning to suit your home, budget and lifestyle.

Maybe you want to cool your whole home and you’re looking for a central air conditioning unit to cool things down, or maybe you’re looking to replace an older system with a high-efficiency, environmentally friendly option. Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning can help you choose the right unit to save you money and keep you cool on the hottest days of the year.

A unit to suit your home

Just like homes, air conditioners come in many shapes and sizes. If you have limited space or only want to cool specific rooms, you might want to consider a ductless mini-split system. These units are suitable for any room, make minimal noise, blend well with your existing décor and offer both heating and cooling.

Heat pumps or cassette units offer both heating and cooling, providing silent operation and minimal interference with indoor décor.

In-stock and available!

One topic that has made headlines recently, is the supply chain issues plaguing many businesses. Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has lots of units in stock, meaning a minimal wait time for customers.

Milani also offers great option for tankless or on-demand hot water systems that will save you on energy costs and save space in your home — what could be nicer than hot water when you need it and whenever you need it.

Ask the knowledgeable folks at Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning about financing options and about the many rebates available for home owners from BC Hydro. Don’t sweat it this summer — play it cool with Milani Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning.

No matter what your heating and cooling needs, and plumbing repair too, give Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Kelowna a call today at: 250-800-0000. Find them on Facebook here.

