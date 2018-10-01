The staff at Straight Sideways Customs know plenty about tires, an important part of your vehicle’s equipment as the weather begins to change. There’s many other reasons to visit the shop, from major customization work to freshening up your wheels.

Kelowna’s home-grown automotive shop knows its stuff

The team at Straight Sideways Customs love their work

Customizing your vehicle is fun.

Whether you’re adapting your ride for bush travel or tricking it out for purely cosmetic appeal, customizing is about taking an ordinary vehicle and making it all yours.

Tyler Lamb and his team at Straight Sideways Customs enjoy the process as much as their customers do.

“You know, if we weren’t doing this professionally, it would be our hobby,” he says. “All of us are from an automotive background. We’ve all been around the industry. This is something we’ve always grown up doing and we started the shop to bring our knowledge to the customers and help them out in the best way we can.”

Standing out in the marketplace

The knowledgeable team sets Straight Sideways above some of its national competitors, Lamb says, noting that experience matters more than the company catalogue or the corporate sales manual.

“We’re not the kind of people that say here’s a book – this is what you learn, this is what you sell. We’ve done this work. We have a lot of hands-on experience, and that helps us get our customers set up with the best option. We will get them on the right track.”

The fact that Straight Sideways is locally owned and operated matters to customers, too. Lamb appreciates that Kelowna likes its “local vibe,” but being homegrown isn’t enough. He knows smart customers want the best price, and he’s up to the challenge.

“Growing up here and being local, not to mention being able to beat corporate pricing, that definitely helps a lot,” he says.

Winter’s coming, time to think about tires

This time of year, Straight Sideways sells a lot of winter tires, and Lamb says their prices are “unbeatable.” They carry an exclusive line plus all the major brands. Again, the team will set you up with the right tires for your purpose, whether it’s highway travel or working in the bush.

Tires may not have the same fun factor as lift kits and custom rims, but everything the Straight Sideways team does brings them, and their customers, satisfaction.

“We like to build vehicles with a good appearance factor,” Lamb says, “but we also like to build things that work good and are functional.”

Drop by Straight Sideways Customs at their shop on Highway 97 North in Kelowna.

