Life after an emergency: The call you don’t want to make made easier

Restoration professionals support well-being for Okanagan families, businesses

No one wants to call a restoration specialist. Calling likely means you’ve experienced a fire, flood or other emergency – maybe the discovery of asbestos or mould or potential contamination from a virus like COVID-19.

So when you DO have to make that call, the company on the other end of the line has to have a reputation you can count on.

“When these kinds of emergencies happen, people are traumatized; that’s why I emphasize to my team that empathy is so important,” says Jeff McCallum, president of the family-owned ABK Restoration Services.

Serving the Thompson-Okanagan region for more than 30 years, ABK Restoration and its sister company NorHaz Solutions specialize in restoring residential and commercial buildings affected by water, fire, smoke, vandalism, break-and-enter, trauma, asbestos or mould. They also have years of certification and experience in infectious disease control for concerns such as COVID-19, a call they’ve answered during the recent outbreak.

“While our management team has been working from home, our frontline technicians have been working diligently to ensure the safety of not only themselves, but any clients with emergencies,” McCallum says.

Taking family + community to heart

With four locations to serve you, including the newest on McCurdy Road in Kelowna, it’s a point of pride that as much as they’re recognized for their quality restoration work, they’re also known for their community involvement.

“We are a family operation and understand the local community,” McCallum says.

As a family business in the business of helping other families, that home-grown philosophy underscores ABK’s commitment to giving back. And it’s more than providing financial donations. “Community is definitely the heart of ABK. Our team roll up their sleeves and get involved,” McCallum notes.

Restoring peace of mind

A fully insured BBB-accredited business boasting an A+ rating, ABK Restoration is also a proud member of the Canadian Home Builders Association and the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification, the non-profit certifying body for the cleaning and restoration industry. Those certifications are further supported by numerous five-star reviews from customers glad to have made the right call when they needed to.

Learn more at myabk.com. For life’s unexpected emergencies, connect in your own community: Penticton – 250-493-6623; Kelowna – 250-860-6262; Summerland – 250-494-8949 and Kamloops – 250-374-4030

As a family business in the business of helping other families, that home-grown philosophy underscores ABK Restoration’s commitment to community.

