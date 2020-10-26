Location + Lifestyle for all Seasons

Vernon has the new home you want in the community you love

Life is good in the Okanagan all year-round and at Vernon’s celebrated Seasons new home community, it’s even better.

The final phase of new homes is underway at Seasons in the Okanagan, a new community boasting spectacular views over Okanagan Lake.

Designed as a vibrant, diverse neighbourhood of single-family homes, a selection of seven floorplans makes it easy to select the perfect home to suit your lifestyle.

Starting at $609,900, the homes are built by Everton Ridge Homes to exacting standards of quality. New home owners can choose between upper living floor plans and bungalow walk-outs, and between Prairie and Craftsman-design exterior, customizing floor plans and personalizing selections with attractive flooring, cabinet and other selection items.

The location you love

The Upper Seasons Community offers both well-appointed homes in an inviting setting for daily living, and a sought-after location that really has people talking.

“Our homebuyers truly love the location, with its convenient access to both the lake and downtown Vernon, with all the opportunities that affords, including shopping, dining and cultural pursuits,” notes Jacob Kuiken, president of Everton Ridge Homes.

The proximity to the lake and marina is ideal for those who love life on the water, or enjoy a scenic cycle or hike through the picturesque Okanagan countryside.

With membership at the Seasons Recreational Facility Club, residents will experience the Okanagan lifestyle right at home, including a heated swimming pool, pickleball court, crafts area, and community activities, not to mention a well-equipped fitness centre to keep you active, regardless of the weather outside your front door.

Discover your Season

Construction is underway on the Seasons model home, and new homes to begin this spring for welcoming homeowners. In the meantime, visit the show home in the Turtle Mountain community, open at 5052 Turtle Pond Pl. from 12 to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Explore the possibilities for your home today, including the option of personalizing the finishes.

Learn more today at evertonridge.ca/seasons or call 778-475-0422.

Reserve your favourite lot today before your new Seasons neighbour does!

