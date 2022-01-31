Nakita’s Y is Connection

Visiting the Downtown YMCA in Kelowna on the recommendation of a friend, Nakita immediately knew she was in the right place: It felt like home.

Wherever I’ve lived, gym culture has always played a significant role in my life. Back home in the Caribbean, I was part of the bodybuilding scene as a bikini model and I really loved the community that came along with it. When I moved to Canada, I knew I needed to build connections and wanted to find a welcoming gym that would support my fitness goals.

Moving to Canada was a new experience and I embraced it as I began my role at the Okanagan College School of Business as a Professor. It was exciting for me to enter a new country and explore a different life and I wanted to build a sense of community. When I first arrived in Kelowna, I joined a gym but knew something was missing. I just didn’t feel connected to the people and longed for something more.

One of my co-workers suggested that I check out the Downtown YMCA. As soon as I walked in, I knew that I was in the right place. It felt like home!

The first person I talked to was Collin, the Centre Manager. He was so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. I became a member and started with personal training sessions but by the time I got into the flow of things, the gym had to shut down due to COVID.

Once they were able to reopen, I was so excited to be around people again and get back on track with my fitness goals. I’m an extrovert and I love being around people so I really missed seeing the members and staff every morning.

The staff have created such an amazing and welcoming atmosphere at the Y. They are knowledgeable, encouraging, helpful and pay great attention to detail. They definitely deserve praise, especially during this tough time with mandates and closures. They’ve handled it with such grace.

Routine plays a big role in my life and I therefore cycle every morning at the gym. When Collin sees me, he knows this and gets a bike ready for me. These personal touches make a big difference and you just can’t find them elsewhere. They make me feel valued, like more than just a number.

Canada welcomes newcomers all the time and the YMCA is a great resource for people like me. It provides a sense of stability and a welcoming atmosphere. I’m still in the process of integrating and can definitely attest to the Y playing an integral part of this process. Taking part in fostering true connections is priceless to me.

I’m so happy right now and credit part of that to my daily workouts, personal training sessions, and connecting with people again as pandemic restrictions have lightened. The Y truly fosters community and I’m so happy to be a part of this place!

If you’re interested in working towards your health goals in a welcoming and friendly environment, the YMCA of Okanagan is offering a special introductory membership price until the end of February 2022. Join and pay only $20 for your first month to gain access to aquatics, health coaching, specialty health programs, and an inclusive community.