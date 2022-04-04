New Residents’ Perspectives: What it’s like Living at a VRS Seniors Community

By residents of VRS Seniors Communities, including Orchard Gardens (Kelowna)

Everyone has their own reason for choosing to move into a Senior’s Community. The reasons our VRS seniors residents often give us are: the opportunity to socialise with others, home-cooked meals that are prepared, served, and cleaned for you, the absence of household chores, financial affordability, and more safety and security. We asked our most recent residents what they had to say about their new home at VRS Seniors Communities. Here’s what they had to share:

“With my family leaving Kelowna, I quickly needed somewhere safe and caring to live. I was relieved to find Orchard Gardens seniors community. I love it here!” – Muriel at Orchard Gardens, Kelowna

“After years of living alone, I had the good fortune of finding Ross Place. Here I have a comfy suite, great meals, and space to continue working as a freelance essay writer.” – Jaime at Ross Place, Victoria

“Visiting local facilities to explore options confirms we made the right choice for us with a move to Lakeside Gardens. We thoroughly enjoy the delicious meals, easier daily living, various recreational activities, friendly employees, new friends, and above all security.” – Anonymous couple at Lakeside Gardens, Nanaimo

“Although I only moved into Charles Manor a few months ago, I was first struck by the friendliness of everyone. Friendliness not only from the staff, but also from the residents who made me feel so welcome. My welfare and happiness is the staff’s first priority and nothing is too much trouble for them. The food is always good. There are many activities each day and lots of visiting entertainment for everyone. I certainly get value for my money. If you are looking for a home away from home, Charles manor is the place for you!”- Margaret at Charles Manor, Penticton

“They go above and beyond for us here; we are always so well taken care of. On top of that, the price is really affordable!” – Phil at Sunnyside Manor (photographed playing pool), South Surrey

“We have one big family atmosphere here.” – Charles at Pacific Carlton, South Surrey

“Andover Terrace is wonderful. We get lots of entertainment, the people are nice, the staff are very helpful, the food has excellent variety, it’s conveniently located close to town, and a nice place to live with reasonable prices!” – Jean at Andover Terrace, Salmon Arm

For more information on Orchard Gardens visit orchardgardens.ca.

seniors housing

Residents enjoy the inviting space inside and out at Kelowna’s Orchard Gardens.