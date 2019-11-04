New website has all you need to find the best retirement home

This senior found line dancing, yoga, scenic drives and more. What can you find on route65.ca?

For Tina Martins, deciding it was time to move into a retirement community was fairly simple.

“I was left living alone in the house.”

She had started looking for a place with her husband two years earlier, but their search wasn’t urgent. But when he passed away, Martins new it was time.

“I realized I couldn’t cope anymore.”

With a large backyard and an empty house, moving somewhere with less upkeep just made sense. Martins wanted somewhere where the upkeep was someone else’s responsibility — and she didn’t want to sacrifice her access to the natural world.

Deciding Factors

Martins’s choice in retirement homes was easy to make once she factored in her top requirement: staying close to home. Martins didn’t want to move to an unfamiliar area and there were just a handful of options nearby. She visited many and a few things contributed to her top choice:

Location — The place Martins chose is in a quiet neighbourhood, but others might prefer a location that's closer to main streets where visiting is easier.

Friendly Staff — At the place where she's settled, Martins says the staff will give her a call if they don't see her at dinner, and she likes that they know to check up on her.

Wide Hallways — Even though Martins doesn't use a wheelchair now, she liked the idea of a place where it was easy to move around.

Affordability — Everyone's budget is different, but retirement communities might be more affordable than you'd think, particularly once you factor in house maintenance costs like taxes, insurance, and utilities that you'll no longer need to worry about.

92-year-old Line Dance Instructor

Now that she’s settled into her Independent Living home, Martins loves taking part in the many community activities. Scenic drives, yoga, chimes, and yes, learning from a 92-year-old line dance instructor.

“I like the music,” she says of the class, taught by a fellow resident who’s been line dancing all her life.

Three reasons to move into a retirement community

Martins is happily settled into her new home. Could the move be right for you?

Social Opportunities — Martins wasn’t lonely living at home, but she says for many of her new neighbours loneliness was a motivating factor for moving. Even for people with family nearby, the community atmosphere in many retirement communities is a comfort. Safety — There’s peace of mind in knowing that assistance is close at hand, and added supports for those who need more care. Nutrition — Many residents appreciate having well-balanced meals prepared at reliable times. Tina recommends talking with the chef before you move in if you have special dietary requirements.



