To make sure your investments are on the right track, a second opinion is crucial, and the experts at Valley First are here to help!

One size fits all for financial planning? No thanks!

Local credit union brings a tailored approach to meet help you meet your financial needs

For many, the world of financial planning is overwhelming – with seemingly endless choices, where do you begin? It starts with expert advice from trusted financial advisors, such as those at Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

In recognizing every client is unique – how you may manage your money, what you earn and how you react to investing, for example – the team at Valley First brings a customized, tailored approach, ensuring all plans match clients’ financial goals.

“Financial planning shouldn’t be ‘one size fits all.’ It’s so important to develop a relationship with your financial planner, meeting with them on a regular basis so they get to know you, what stage of life you’re in, and what your goals are so they then can make the best recommendations possible,” explains Sheena Sanders, a wealth planning specialist at Valley First.

Sound financial planning strategies can increase the likelihood of successfully achieving your financial goals and could include aligning your investment choices with your values, such as reducing negative environmental impacts and promoting positive social wellbeing.

While savings and investments are often terms that get lumped together, Sanders offers some distinctions:

  • Savings – Your savings can best be understood when considering short-term goals. Saving is essentially putting money aside that can be easily liquidated for quick access, since you’re intending on spending it short term. “You might not need the money immediately, but you could in the near future,” Sanders notes.
  • Investing – Investing is the act of exchanging your money to obtain an asset with the expectation that its value will grow over time, in turn creating more wealth for you. Examples include securities like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETF’s (exchange-traded funds) or real estate. A more untraditional investment could be investing in your individual education, which would allow for future increased earning ability.

To make sure your investments are on the right track, a second opinion is crucial, and the experts at Valley First are here to help! A visit to Valley First could make the difference between reaching and exceeding your goals.

