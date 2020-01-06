Students celebrate at the recent student appreciation lunch at Kelowna’s Academy of Learning Career College. Visit AOLcollege.com to book a career assessment and tour.

Ready for a career boost? This college makes training easy!

Academy of Learning Career College will get you into growing sectors with great opportunities

Academy of Learning Career College has a new campus in Kelowna!

The beautiful new space offers a variety of individual certificates as well as certificate and diploma programs at 240-1640 Leckie Road. With courses in Administration, Accounting and Business, Medical and Social Services, Technology and Design — to name a few — there’s something for everybody. So what course is right for you?

“Our academic advisor can assist you with custom-tailoring a learning program suited specifically for your needs,” says Jackie Perrin, Admissions Advisor at the Kelowna Campus of Academy of Learning Career College.

Make 2020 the year you give your career a boost!

Opportunities abound!

The Academy of Learning’s Academic Advisor recently attended the 2019 Labour Market Year-in-Review, and was amazed at the number of jobs available in the medical field.

Did you know that between 2018 and 2023 it is estimated that there will be a need for 30,000 more jobs?

Consider one of these programs to take advantage of future opportunities:

  • Medical Office Assistant: Once you’ve completed the Academy of Learning program you’ll be equipped to work in physicians’ offices, laboratory and diagnostic imaging centres, group homes, hospital admissions, and other exciting environments.
  • Community Service Worker: With this diploma you’ll have access to opportunities in residential care facilities, youth centres, government, out-patient care centres, local community service centres, hospitals, rehabilitation centres, addictions counselling clinics, mental health centres and other places.
  • Administrative Assistant: This program offers a wide range of training to help students become proficient using office administration software such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher and more. Students learn about office procedures, business planning, bookkeeping and accounting practices.

“Both our Medical Office Assistant and Community Service Worker programs include a preceptorship, which places you in a real job situation where you’ll get real on the job training and practice,” Perrin says, “Whatever your dream career may be, now is the time to enrol and complete the course within a year!”

Personalized solutions

The Academy of Learning campus offers the flexibility of working at your own pace, using methods best suited to your style of learning. Learning coaches are on-hand to help you achieve your goals.

“Right now our students range from ages 19 to 78, so it’s it’s never too late to embark upon the career of your dreams! Everyone is welcome!” Perrin says.

Concerned about affordability? As an accredited college, the Academy of Learning can help with funding options including student loans, WorkSafe, WorkBC, insurance and band funding.

Act now!

Have you been thinking about a new career for a while now? The New Year is the perfect time to book a campus tour to receive the information that will put you on the right path. Watch for upcoming open house information session the college will be hosting in January. Visit AOLcollege.com or call 778-760-0303 to book a career assessment and tour.

Students advance their careers at Academy of Learning Career College’s Kelowna campus. Visit AOLcollege.com to book a career assessment and tour.

