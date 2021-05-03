Sun, sand and snow? Discover 4 seasons of fun in your BC backyard

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

This Okanagan cabin escape is the stuff memories are made of

What does your summer escape look like? More to the point, what will it look like in fall, and winter?

For cabin-owners in the North Okanagan’s Sugar Lake community, that escape looks pretty sweet indeed!

While the past year has created a greater interest in exploring our own beautiful, British Columbia backyard, it’s also underscored the value of family – and of creating memories we’ll both carry with us and pass down.

This unique lakefront community lets you do that, and more.

No matter the season, life at Sugar Lake is just as sweet.

Fun in the sun … and snow!

While we’re all focused on the sunny skies and warm weather just around the corner, a true year-round destination really is something to celebrate, especially when it’s so easy to get to.

Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is located less than an hour east of Vernon, less than two hours from Kelowna and just a six-hour drive from the Fraser Valley.

This unique location boasts all the amenities you love in the Okanagan and Shuswap – warm water, great hiking, biking, fishing and a host of winter activities on your doorstep.

What it doesn’t have is the crowds – perfect for leisurely paddles on a pristine lake, casting for trout with the grandkids or revving up the snowmobile for a winter run along forested trails.

A shared interest lakefront development of both cabin and RV lots, discover your own home away from home. With available cabin sites range from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft. this is your space for soaking in the sunrise or gathering with family to watch the sun go down after the day’s adventures.

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

Cabin life at Sugar Lake

Whether you prefer a cosy cabin built for two or space for the whole family, you can build it here.

With easy access to design and construction professionals in Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm, not to mention the nearby community of Cherryville, Sugar Lake’s Okanagan-based development team can provide both contacts and recommendations, as well as vendor financing if needed.

And when it comes to peace of mind, cabin-owners love that the fully serviced lots and state-of-the-art water treatment system mean there’s no need to fuss with generators, wells or septic systems. Year-round security and snow removal also make this your go-to winter retreat.

The amenities you love

Beyond your own family getaway, amenities include an onsite dock, with slips available for lease, sandy beach and covered picnic area.

To make the most of your investment, you can also include your cabin in the rental pool when not using it yourself, with the Sugar Lake team overseeing all those logistics; if you ever change your mind, it can be just as easily removed.

Life is sweet at Sugar Lake – explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

British ColumbiaFamily VacationsOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation