These outstanding Okanagan experiences are the right size for any holiday stocking!

From high-octane thrills to kid-friendy fun, you won’t go wrong in gifting these Okanagan adventures

With no many adventuring options, there’s no end to the gift ideas for the adrenaline enthusiast on your list. Courtesy of tourismkelowna.com / Okanagan Flyboard

One of the best things about living in a four-season community like the central Okanagan is that no matter the season, you have an abundance of opportunities to get out and explore.

From urban favourites to off-the-beaten-path discoveries, cultural pursuits to adrenaline-filled adventures, you’ll find it all around the corner.

No wonder the gift of an amazing Okanagan experience is at the top of many lists this holiday season.

From winter adventures to things to do when the weather warms up, here’s a look at some of the many possibilities … and you never know – maybe your giftee will invite you to join in on the fun!

For the adrenaline junkie – How do you like to adventure? Four wheels, two skis, one parachute … when it comes to adrenaline, we've got your number! Explore the Okanagan backcountry behind the wheel of an ATV, skip the wake from behind a jet boat or take to the air with Oyama Zipline Adventure Park, HydroFly Kelowna, Ogopogo Parasail or Okanagan Skydive. There's really no end to the adventuring for the adrenaline junkie on your list.

For the outdoor enthusiast – Of course, not all outdoor adventures require nerves of steel. How about a picnic-friendly two-wheel tour along the Kettle Valley Railway with your special someone? Or an afternoon of fun with your besties with Smile Cycle Tours. Learn about local Indigenous culture with a guided tour from Moccasin Trails or book rentals and an afternoon of snowshoeing on the mountain. No matter where – or how – you decide to go, it's time to explore.

For the wine (or beer) connoisseur – We know wine touring is a popular pastime in the central Okanagan, and we're sure you have your favourites, but a guided tour can be a great way to discover something new. And with Kelowna's growing craft brewing scene, no matter what kind of pour tickles your tastebuds, you'll likely find a tour or experience to satisfy. Add dinner at a favourite restaurant or tickets to a concert or theatre and you'll have date night wrapped up for the season.

For kids – For the young – or young-at-heart – the opportunities around Kelowna are about as fun as they get, and we have no doubt that gifting any of these adventures would put you on the nice list for the year! For the animal lover, consider a gift card to experience destinations like Kangaroo Creek Farm, the Canadian Wildlife Museum or Don-O-Ray Farm, while budding scientists will have a ball at the Okanagan Science Centre. The cloudiest days are bright at Planet Lazer and the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre, and when they need to burn off a little steam, Energyplex and the Myra Canyon Adventure Park are sure to tucker them out in the best possible way! Gaming fans will love the Arcadia Virtual Reality Lounge and Scandia Golf & Games, boasting the perfect blend of modern attractions and old-school fun.

Check out the full array of Okanagan attractions at tourismkelowna.com/things-to-do/attractions … where your holiday shopping to-do list will quickly get a whole lot shorter!

