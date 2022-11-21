Very Merry Vancouver Awaits

Family passes to Santa’s winter wonderland at the Peak of Grouse Mountain are among the prizes for Very Merry Vancouver.

Imagine walking across a breathtaking bridge suspended 230 feet above a river gorge and adorned with a million glittering lights… walking through a traditional German Christmas Market, sipping on hot chocolate and shopping for that perfect holiday keepsake from one of its 80 jolly merchants… an evening stroll in the garden of twinkling lights at Van Dusen…or fly like Santa and take an exhilarating trip to the North Pole with Fly Over Canada!

As if there wasn’t already enough to draw you to Very Merry Vancouver during this most magical time of the year!

But now Stay-Vancouver Hotels is enchanting tourists with an online advent calendar that’s giving away attraction prizes every single day, with the chance to win a grand prize of a luxurious, experience-packed stay in Vancouver that will promise memories for a lifetime.

Prizes include:

Festive Favourites Market Tour of Granville Island, which will be buzzing with festive foods, Christmas decor and one-of-a-kind artisan shops, as the perfect place for friends and families to share in the holiday spirit!

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience. Go beyond the mask and see Ancient Egypt’s most iconic king like never before.

Family packs to PNE Winter Fair. The event runs for 10 festive nights and will feature a nightly Christmas-themed concert series, a classic Canadian Winter Ice Pond with live musical performances and large indoor skating rink, magical holiday theatre shows that will be a favourite for the little ones, a winter market, tasty food and beverages, and a sparkling walk-thru WinterLights display!

Family passes to Santa’s winter wonderland at the Peak of Grouse Mountain and its awe-inspiring views of the city and the ocean below.

An underwater winter wonderland and holiday traditions at the Vancouver Aquarium including popular daily Scuba Claus dives. And so much more!

And the shopping! Visit the world class Cadillac Fairview Pacific Centre mall, with a prize CF SHOP! Card® for use at CF Pacific Centre.

More than 20 must-see holiday attractions and events are giving away tickets and gift packages as part of the Very Merry Vancouver promotion. Not to mention hotel partners giving away accommodation as well!

VeryMerryVancouver.com is now welcoming online visitors to try and win those daily holiday prizes and encouraging those online visitors to visit Vancouver in person during the holiday season.

Already renowned for its natural beauty, cosmopolitan diversity, unbelievable food and shopping, Vancouver is now also sure to become known for one more thing – a perennial favourite for visitors seeking to enjoy the best of the holiday season with all that Very Merry Vancouver has to offer.

