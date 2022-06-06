By Evelyn, family member of a resident with VRS Seniors Community, which owns and operates Orchard Gardens in Kelowna.

I am so grateful that my dad is getting such wonderful care at a VRS seniors community.

Last year, when my mom was injured and could no longer give my dad the 24-hour care he needed, we were thrilled that he could be accommodated immediately at a VRS seniors community; all he needed to bring was a suitcase.

From the moment we stepped in the door, the VRS team made my dad’s move to his new home smooth and easy. I remember we were all over the map trying to figure out how to get him care – it was such a relief to find everything we needed at VRS.

After spending a few weeks there, testing the waters, he decided he liked it enough to move in. We were delighted to learn that he could bring his own furniture to make his new suite feel like home.

The incredible staff at our VRS seniors community are so friendly, helpful and cheerful. Many times I have seen them go above and beyond the call – helping find my dad’s hearing aids or glasses, making sure he takes his walker when he leaves the building, and helping him work his remote control for his TV; they go out of their way to do all the little things that really impact my dad’s quality of life.

Best of all, when we have problems, the VRS team provides great advice and doesn’t stop helping until we all find the solutions we need. It’s really amazing to have such resources at our fingertips.

I can’t end this story without also telling you how much my dad and our family appreciate the fact that VRS seniors communities are co-ops and not private, for-profit facilities. I have had experience with the latter and was happy to find no one at our VRS seniors location was trying to upsell services that my dad doesn’t want or need.

It’s very comforting to know that my dad lives in such a terrific place, with delicious food, a safe and clean building, and excellent care. We couldn’t be happier.

