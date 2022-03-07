Andrew Trinder, Director of Operations, VRS Communities Seniors Living, Charles Manor, in Penticton.

Why didn’t I make this move years ago?

By Andrew Trinder, Director of Operations, VRS Communities Seniors Living, Orchard Gardens (Kelowna)

In my previous life, now feeling like a lifetime ago, I used to operate high-end hotels, clubs and resorts. I was happy, I thoroughly enjoyed my chosen career which started in London, moved to obscurity for a while in Andorra, then followed the high life in Bermuda for more years than I should have, surrounded by turquoise waters, wealth and fame (others, not me).

I escaped and moved to Victoria in 2007, initially to run the Aerie Resort and Spa, before I was hired by VRS communities to operate Ross Place Seniors Community. Honestly, I did not know if it would be a good fit for me, but decided to try.

From the moment I walked through the door, I loved it. I was surrounded by wonderful people and felt a sense of worth. Right then, I knew I would never be going back to hotels. That was 10 years ago and I asked myself the question: “Why didn’t I make this move years ago?”

Stepping out into something new, whether it’s a new career or a new senior living residence, is full of possibilities.

Having now welcomed and gotten to know thousands of seniors who have chosen to move from their home into a community living setting, whether Independent or Assisted Living, I now recognize they are all faced with similar questions (albeit more important than a career choice).

“Do I want to change my lifestyle?”

“Do I want to live in a community?”

“Will I like the other people living there?”

“Do I want someone else to cook my meals, and will it be to my taste?”

“Will I be interested in attending all these activities they’re telling me about?”

My best advice is this – we never know what life has to offer if we stay within our comfort zone. Stepping out into something new, whether it’s a new career or residence, can bring an even better future than you imagined. You just have to give it a try.

Ten years later, what I hear from so many of our residents is the same response I had, “Why didn’t I make this move years ago?”

For more information about seniors living in Kelowna visit orchardgardens.ca.

Orchard Gardens Seniors Community

seniors housing

