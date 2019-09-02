In partnership with WestJet and Carson Air, the Oct. 5 Fall WestJet Wine Tastings welcomes guests to one of the city’s most unique venues, the Carson Air hangar at the Kelowna International Airport.

Wine festival celebrates the flavours of the Okanagan

4 signature events celebrate the best of the region

The Fall Okanagan Wine Festival is all about experiencing the best of the Okanagan, and this year’s festival lets you do that in some new and exciting ways.

In fact, these four signature events provide a taste of the region unlike any other!

Best of the Best: The festival kicks off in grand fashion Oct. 3, with the second annual British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards at the Laurel Packing House. Presided over by the BC Lieutenant Governor, the province’s most prestigious wine competition merges the province’s two premier judging competitions and is attracting international interest, says the festival’s Jessica Tkachuk.

“It’s a really great opportunity to celebrate the best winemaking in BC and really recognize the excellence of our industry,” Tkachuk says.

Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals are awarded, as well as the Lieutenant Governor’s Platinum medals and the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for the best wine in British Columbia. Tickets are $59 and include tastings.

Fall tasting at YLW: The Fall WestJet Wine Tastings on Oct. 5, in partnership with WestJet and Carson Air, the Okanagan Wine Festivals’ ever-popular tasting event fills one of the city’s most unique venues, Carson Air hangar at the Kelowna International Airport – the largest capacity of any indoor wine tasting in the Okanagan! “We’ll have great music and snacks, and you can taste the entire Okanagan under one roof,” Tkachuk says. Tickets are $89

Inspired creations: Apprentice chefs from around the region come together Oct. 10 for festival’s Young Chefs event. Presented by Kelowna International Airport, the event challenges chefs to create a unique small plate that pairs perfectly with their partner winery. Taste the creativity of these young chefs, and enjoy the beautiful setting of the Atrium, at Okanagan College. Don’t forget your smart phone to vote for People’s Choice Best Food & Wine Pairing while our professional judges select the Top Young Chef! Tickets are $79

An event for the senses: Sensation, a spectacular wine tasting event for the senses, closes the festival Oct. 12 at the beautiful Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre. The event pairs BC wine with the very best in art, music, food and culture: big bold whites, paired with a local author’s vivid reading; moody reds paired with a dramatic string trio; crisp, lively bubbles paired with an energetic live art demonstration … unique, elevated experiences await! “We’re presenting the best of Okanagan culture and the arts with the best of BC wine in a unique event that simply can’t be missed,” Tkachuk says. With tickets just $69, get yours today so you don’t miss out!

 

The Fall Okanagan Wine Festival is all about experiencing the best of the Okanagan.

