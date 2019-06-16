Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Angelina F. from Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Angelina F. from Vancouver

I’m a girl who wants to change the world. Becoming Miss Teen BC is an opportunity to further spread my message of advocating for the less fortunate. I would use my title to share compassion and kindness to all. Taking part in Miss Teen BC will give me the chance to step out of my comfort zone and boost my confidence whilst making new friends.

I believe what makes me unique is the amount of effort and dedication I put into things. As a result of this I am an honors student and a part of Team Canada and will be traveling to Austria this summer to compete at Worlds. I do many different sports like Wrestling, Swimming, Field Hockey and Track in which I have won a variety of awards for as well. I am also dedicated to volunteering at “The Door is Open” which is a soup kitchen where I cook and serve hundreds of homeless people each month.

“Hard days are the best because that’s when champions are made”~Gabby Douglas. This is The quote that inspires me because if you can push through even the hardest of days then you can get through anything.

To vote for Angelina, click here

To visit Angelina’s Cops for Cancer page click here

