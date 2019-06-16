Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Gurleen K. from Surrey

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Gurleen K. from Surrey:

Entering this program was a way to challenge myself by trying something out of my comfort zone. Stepping out of my comfort zone has always been a problem for me as I struggled with having the motivation. I hope to, make new memories and friendships during this program. It makes me glad to know that this pageant is not about outer beauty but, inner beauty.

Although I don’t have confidence in myself, I was able to find the good in others. I have noticed myself helping people with my advice but failed to take it myself. I love encouraging other girls to follow their dreams no matter if it’s a friend or not. It makes me glad to know that others can look to me as a way of feeling better.

“What makes a child gifted and talented May not always be good grades in school but a different way of looking at life and learning”- I believe that having the highest grades doesn’t determine who you are or who you will be in the future. I have never gotten straight A’s but I have been one of the brightest minds.

